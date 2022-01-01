← Company Directory
KLDiscovery
Work Here? Claim Your Company

KLDiscovery Salaries

KLDiscovery's salary ranges from $59,700 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $114,425 for a Project Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of KLDiscovery. Last updated: 6/21/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $70K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Analyst
$59.7K
Management Consultant
$101K
Poll

How much money would you give up to be fully remote?

If given the opportunity to take a job at the same company, level, and title, but one option is fully remote and one is fully in-office, how much of a pay cut would you be willing to take?

28 50View Results

Select one

2848 participants

28 50View Results
Project Manager
$114K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at KLDiscovery is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $114,425. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at KLDiscovery is $85,250.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for KLDiscovery

Related Companies

  • Civis Analytics
  • eClinicalWorks
  • ABBYY
  • GoodData
  • BAO Systems
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources