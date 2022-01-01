Company Directory
eClinicalWorks
eClinicalWorks Salaries

eClinicalWorks's salary ranges from $21,172 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer in India at the low-end to $289,100 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of eClinicalWorks. Last updated: 7/20/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $100K

Data Engineer

Product Manager
Median $125K
Business Operations Manager
$33.3K

Business Analyst
$83.1K
Customer Service
$60.3K
Data Analyst
$85.4K
Data Scientist
$141K
Information Technologist (IT)
$64.7K
Product Designer
$21.2K
Project Manager
$60.3K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$161K
Software Engineering Manager
$289K
UX Researcher
$81.9K
The highest paying role reported at eClinicalWorks is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $289,100. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at eClinicalWorks is $83,083.

