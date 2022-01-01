← Company Directory
ABBYY
ABBYY Salaries

ABBYY's salary ranges from $36,423 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in Hungary at the low-end to $111,543 for a Software Engineering Manager in Cyprus at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ABBYY. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $47.8K
Corporate Development
$39.2K
Customer Service
$36.4K

Product Manager
$78.2K
Project Manager
$72.1K
Software Engineering Manager
$112K
The highest paying role reported at ABBYY is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $111,543. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ABBYY is $59,955.

