Civis Analytics
Civis Analytics Salaries

Civis Analytics's salary ranges from $105,000 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $159,200 for a Product Design Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Civis Analytics. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Data Scientist
Median $105K
Product Design Manager
$159K
Software Engineer
$116K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Civis Analytics is Product Design Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $159,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Civis Analytics is $115,575.

