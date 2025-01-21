← Company Directory
FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting Management Consultant Salaries

Management Consultant compensation in United States at FTI Consulting ranges from $97.6K per year for L1 to $362K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $110K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for FTI Consulting's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Consultant
L1
$97.6K
$91.2K
$0
$6.4K
Senior Consultant
L2
$134K
$118K
$0
$15.1K
Director
L3
$193K
$167K
$0
$25.8K
Senior Director
L4
$231K
$200K
$0
$31.3K
View 2 More Levels
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
What are the career levels at FTI Consulting?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Management Consultant at FTI Consulting in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $361,667. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at FTI Consulting for the Management Consultant role in United States is $109,000.

Other Resources