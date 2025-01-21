All Management Consultant Salaries
Management Consultant compensation in United States at FTI Consulting ranges from $97.6K per year for L1 to $362K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $110K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for FTI Consulting's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Consultant
$97.6K
$91.2K
$0
$6.4K
Senior Consultant
$134K
$118K
$0
$15.1K
Director
$193K
$167K
$0
$25.8K
Senior Director
$231K
$200K
$0
$31.3K
