FTI Consulting Salaries

FTI Consulting's salary ranges from $48,037 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist in Ireland at the low-end to $492,525 for a Financial Analyst in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of FTI Consulting. Last updated: 2/5/2025

$160K

Management Consultant
L1 $96.8K
L2 $134K
L3 $192K
L4 $231K
L5 $362K
Accountant
$87.4K
Business Analyst
$52.9K

Data Analyst
$101K
Data Scientist
$48K
Financial Analyst
$493K
Human Resources
$90.5K
Marketing
$153K
Software Engineer
$141K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at FTI Consulting is Financial Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $492,525. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at FTI Consulting is $133,533.

