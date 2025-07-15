Company Directory
FreeWheel
FreeWheel Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

The average Information Technologist (IT) total compensation at FreeWheel ranges from €74.7K to €104K per year. Last updated: 7/15/2025

Average Total Compensation

€81K - €98.1K
France
Common Range
Possible Range
€74.7K€81K€98.1K€104K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

20%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

20%

YR 4

20%

YR 5

Stock Type
RSU

At FreeWheel, RSUs are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-YR (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-YR (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-YR (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 4th-YR (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 5th-YR (20.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Information Technologist (IT) at FreeWheel sits at a yearly total compensation of €104,437. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at FreeWheel for the Information Technologist (IT) role is €74,726.

Other Resources