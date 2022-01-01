← Company Directory
Attentive
Attentive Salaries

Attentive's salary ranges from $70,350 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $542,188 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Attentive. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Software Engineer 1 $203K
Software Engineer $217K
Senior Software Engineer 1 $266K
Senior Software Engineer 2 $323K
Staff Software Engineer $542K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $230K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $278K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

42 20
42 20
Sales
Median $105K
Data Analyst
Median $195K
Business Operations
$139K
Business Analyst
$105K
Human Resources
$191K
Product Designer
$70.4K
Recruiter
$124K
Technical Program Manager
$124K
Venture Capitalist
$108K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Attentive, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Attentive is Software Engineer at the Staff Software Engineer level with a yearly total compensation of $542,188. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Attentive is $192,975.

Other Resources