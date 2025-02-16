Software Engineer compensation in United States at Attentive ranges from $203K per year for Software Engineer 1 to $542K per year for Staff Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $300K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Attentive's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
$203K
$143K
$60K
$0
Software Engineer
$217K
$172K
$44.2K
$0
Senior Software Engineer 1
$266K
$203K
$63K
$0
Senior Software Engineer 2
$323K
$213K
$95.8K
$14.2K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Attentive, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
