FreeWheel Salaries

FreeWheel's salary ranges from $29,850 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant at the low-end to $250,000 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of FreeWheel. Last updated: 2/14/2025
At FreeWheel, RSUs are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:
20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 2nd-year (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 3rd-year (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 4th-year (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 5th-year (20.00% annually)
