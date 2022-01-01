← Company Directory
Flatiron Health
Flatiron Health Salaries

Flatiron Health's salary ranges from $95,475 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst at the low-end to $362,500 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Flatiron Health. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Software Engineer
E2 $152K
E3 $192K
E4 $226K
E5 $304K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
E5 $310K
E6 $363K
Data Scientist
E2 $128K
E3 $153K

Product Manager
Median $195K
Product Designer
Median $149K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $140K
Business Operations Manager
$207K
Customer Service
$112K
Data Analyst
$95.5K
Project Manager
$164K
Recruiter
$155K
Sales
$197K
Solution Architect
$149K

Data Architect

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Flatiron Health, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Flatiron Health is Software Engineering Manager at the E6 level with a yearly total compensation of $362,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Flatiron Health is $159,617.

