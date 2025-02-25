← Company Directory
Flatiron Health
  • Salaries
  • Cybersecurity Analyst

  • All Cybersecurity Analyst Salaries

Flatiron Health Cybersecurity Analyst Salaries

The median Cybersecurity Analyst compensation package at Flatiron Health totals $140K per year.

Median Package
company icon
Flatiron Health
Security Software Engineer
New York, NY
Total per year
$140K
Level
E2
Base
$130K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$10K
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
2 Years
What are the career levels at Flatiron Health?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Flatiron Health, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Cybersecurity Analyst at Flatiron Health sits at a yearly total compensation of $310,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Flatiron Health for the Cybersecurity Analyst role is $131,250.

Other Resources