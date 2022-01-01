← Company Directory
Outreach
Outreach Salaries

Outreach's salary ranges from $54,307 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer in India at the low-end to $422,100 for a Chief of Staff in United States at the high-end. Last updated: 2/12/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L2 $71.2K
L3 $87K
Software Engineering Manager
L4 $302K
L5 $292K
Product Manager
L3 $185K
L4 $283K

Just accepted an offer in my 5th year of working as a SWE and was taking a look at my salary progression over the years. Was curious on what y'all's salary growth has looked like over the course of your career!

New Grad Offer @ Defense Contractor: ~$75k TC

1 YOE Job hopped to mid-sized tech company: ~$100k

~3 YOE Job hopped to FAANG: ~$189k TC

5 YOE (new offer)...

84 94
84 94
Sales
Median $240K
Business Operations Manager
$118K
Chief of Staff
$422K
Customer Success
$199K
Data Scientist
$173K
Financial Analyst
$129K
Management Consultant
$215K
Marketing
$195K
Marketing Operations
$156K
Product Designer
$54.3K
Recruiter
$55.4K
Sales Engineer
$188K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$227K
Technical Program Manager
$189K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Outreach, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Outreach is Chief of Staff at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $422,100. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Outreach is $188,493.

