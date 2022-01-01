← Company Directory
Netskope
Netskope Salaries

Netskope's salary ranges from $55,536 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter in Taiwan at the low-end to $318,200 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Netskope. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Software Engineer
MTS 3 $186K
MTS 4 $200K
Staff Software Engineer $229K
Senior Staff Software Engineer $290K
Principal Engineer $281K

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $318K
Customer Service
$211K

Data Scientist
$106K
Hardware Engineer
$161K
Information Technologist (IT)
$286K
Product Manager
$93.9K
Recruiter
$55.5K
Sales
$229K
Sales Engineer
$184K
Solution Architect
$196K
Venture Capitalist
$102K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Netskope, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Netskope is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $318,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Netskope is $197,778.

Other Resources