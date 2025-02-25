All Data Scientist Salaries
Data Scientist compensation in United States at Flatiron Health ranges from $128K per year for E2 to $153K per year for E3. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $150K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Flatiron Health's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/25/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
E2
$128K
$122K
$3.3K
$3.3K
E3
$153K
$133K
$8.8K
$11.8K
E4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
E5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Flatiron Health, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)