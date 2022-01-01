← Company Directory
Fiverr
Fiverr Salaries

Fiverr's salary ranges from $1,005 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer in Pakistan at the low-end to $132,703 for a Software Engineer in Israel at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Fiverr. Last updated: 2/12/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $133K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $130K
Copywriter
$102K

What's your salary progression?

Just accepted an offer in my 5th year of working as a SWE and was taking a look at my salary progression over the years. Was curious on what y'all's salary growth has looked like over the course of your career!

New Grad Offer @ Defense Contractor: ~$75k TC

1 YOE Job hopped to mid-sized tech company: ~$100k

~3 YOE Job hopped to FAANG: ~$189k TC

5 YOE (new offer)...

84 94
84 94
Data Scientist
$112K
Marketing
$76.9K
Product Designer
$1K
Project Manager
$2.4K
Software Engineering Manager
$83.8K
Venture Capitalist
$79.8K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Fiverr is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $132,703. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Fiverr is $83,790.

