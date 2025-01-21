← Company Directory
Fiverr
Fiverr Product Designer Salaries

The average Product Designer total compensation in Pakistan at Fiverr ranges from PKR 231K to PKR 328K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Fiverr's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

PKR 261K - PKR 297K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
PKR 231KPKR 261KPKR 297KPKR 328K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Fiverr?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Fiverr in Pakistan sits at a yearly total compensation of PKR 327,778. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Fiverr for the Product Designer role in Pakistan is PKR 230,556.

