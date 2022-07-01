← Company Directory
Ferrous Processing and Trading
Ferrous Processing and Trading Salaries

Ferrous Processing and Trading's median salary is $206,052 for a Software Engineer . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Ferrous Processing and Trading. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
$206K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Ferrous Processing and Trading is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $206,052. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ferrous Processing and Trading is $206,052.

