Software Engineer compensation in United States at Fanatics ranges from $170K per year for Software Engineer III to $260K per year for Staff Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $173K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Fanatics's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer III
$170K
$152K
$3.6K
$14.6K
Senior Software Engineer
$190K
$174K
$6.3K
$9.7K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Fanatics, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)