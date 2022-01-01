← Company Directory
Fanatics
Fanatics Salaries

Fanatics's salary ranges from $7,881 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst in India at the low-end to $305,000 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Fanatics. Last updated: 2/14/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Software Engineer III $170K
Senior Software Engineer $190K
Staff Software Engineer $260K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $140K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $305K

Chief of Staff
Median $65K
Data Scientist
Median $200K
Marketing
Median $120K
Administrative Assistant
$103K
Business Analyst
$7.9K
Data Analyst
$181K
Human Resources
$163K
Recruiter
$146K
Technical Program Manager
$238K
UX Researcher
$125K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Fanatics, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Fanatics is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $305,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Fanatics is $163,200.

