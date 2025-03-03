← Company Directory
Fanatics
Fanatics Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in United States package at Fanatics totals $200K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Fanatics's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/3/2025

Median Package
company icon
Fanatics
Data Scientist
New York, NY
Total per year
$200K
Level
Senior Data Scientist
Base
$200K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at Fanatics?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Fanatics, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Fanatics in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $354,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Fanatics for the Data Scientist role in United States is $180,000.

