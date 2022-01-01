← Company Directory
Calm
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Calm Salaries

Calm's salary ranges from $107,535 in total compensation per year for a Accountant at the low-end to $326,360 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Calm. Last updated: 3/2/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $197K

Backend Software Engineer

Accountant
$108K
Data Scientist
$161K

Levels.fyi 2024 Annual Pay Report

Very excited to officially announce our 2024 end of year report, the most comprehensive Levels.fyi compensation report we’ve compiled to date 🚀🎉

While the market has fluctuated around, the top of the industry still pays very competitively. The top is still the top. In the report, we cover the top...

72 7
72 7
Marketing
$276K
Product Manager
$326K
Software Engineering Manager
$231K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Calm is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $326,360. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Calm is $214,075.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Calm

Related Companies

  • Headspace
  • Rally Health
  • Nurx
  • Healthgrades
  • DrChrono
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources