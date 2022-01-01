← Company Directory
Nurx
Nurx Salaries

Nurx's salary ranges from $119,595 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager at the low-end to $169,150 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Nurx. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Product Manager
$120K
Software Engineer
$169K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Nurx is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $169,150. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Nurx is $144,373.

