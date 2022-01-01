← Company Directory
Headspace
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Headspace Salaries

Headspace's salary ranges from $83,415 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $260,000 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Headspace. Last updated: 6/29/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $189K

Backend Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $200K
Product Designer
Median $160K

Is unlimited PTO ever a good thing?

Started working at this place last year that had an unlimited PTO policy but when I took ~5 weeks off I got in trouble with my manager during my end of year review. Said stuff like how I was slacking and if I didn't want to be there, they could easily find someone else.

Obviously I started looking for new jobs right away, but have any of you guys actually had good experiences wi...

62 61
62 61
Software Engineering Manager
Median $260K
Business Analyst
$123K
Customer Success
$219K
Data Science Manager
$161K
Data Scientist
$199K
Marketing
$147K
Program Manager
$125K
Recruiter
$111K
Sales
$83.4K
UX Researcher
$85.4K
Venture Capitalist
$124K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Headspace is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $260,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Headspace is $153,500.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Headspace

Related Companies

  • Calm
  • Rally Health
  • Nurx
  • Healthgrades
  • DrChrono
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources