Headspace
Headspace Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in United States package at Headspace totals $260K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Headspace's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/19/2025

Median Package
company icon
Headspace
Engineering Manager
Santa Monica, CA
Total per year
$260K
Level
T4
Base
$250K
Stock (/yr)
$10K
Bonus
$0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
11 Years
What are the career levels at Headspace?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Headspace in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $300,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Headspace for the Software Engineering Manager role in United States is $260,000.

Other Resources