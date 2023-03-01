Company Directory
Exponent
Exponent Salaries

Exponent's salary ranges from $80,000 in total compensation per year for a Biomedical Engineer at the low-end to $233,825 for a Project Manager at the high-end. Last updated: 7/20/2025

$160K

Mechanical Engineer
Median $155K
Biomedical Engineer
Median $80K
Hardware Engineer
Median $140K

You guys having any luck

I've been applying to like 5-10 jobs everyday for the past 6 months and getting like a 1% hit rate.

I've got solid projects and a decent resume, with 1 internship in a mid-sized tech company but here I am unable to get anything as a new grad.


Anyone else in the same boat?

38 14
Civil Engineer
$161K
Data Science Manager
$153K
Data Scientist
$146K
Management Consultant
$103K
Materials Engineer
$169K
Project Manager
$234K
Venture Capitalist
$109K

Associate

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Exponent is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $233,825. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Exponent is $149,229.

