ExodusPoint Capital Management
ExodusPoint Capital Management Salaries

ExodusPoint Capital Management's salary ranges from $241,200 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager at the low-end to $362,600 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ExodusPoint Capital Management. Last updated: 7/13/2025

Software Engineer
Median $291K
Data Scientist
$363K
Product Manager
$241K
Software Engineering Manager
$337K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at ExodusPoint Capital Management is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $362,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ExodusPoint Capital Management is $314,036.

