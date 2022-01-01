← Company Directory
Bridgewater Associates
Bridgewater Associates Salaries

Bridgewater Associates's salary ranges from $84,420 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant at the low-end to $352,750 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Bridgewater Associates. Last updated: 6/6/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L3 $286K
L4 $280K
L5 $353K
Financial Analyst
Median $250K
Product Manager
Median $200K

Data Analyst
Median $110K
Administrative Assistant
$84.4K
Business Analyst
$156K
Data Scientist
$108K
Human Resources
$209K
Investment Banker
$178K
Project Manager
$217K
Recruiter
$131K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Bridgewater Associates is Software Engineer at the L5 level with a yearly total compensation of $352,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bridgewater Associates is $200,000.

