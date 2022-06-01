Company Directory
Eversana
Eversana Salaries

Eversana's salary ranges from $7,088 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) in United States at the low-end to $220,037 for a Data Scientist in Canada at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Eversana. Last updated: 7/13/2025

$160K

Copywriter
$157K
Data Analyst
$20.2K
Data Scientist
$220K
Human Resources
$28K
Information Technologist (IT)
$7.1K
Management Consultant
$20.6K
Marketing
$67.2K
Software Engineer
$60.5K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Eversana is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $220,037. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Eversana is $44,281.

