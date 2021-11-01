← Company Directory
nference
nference Salaries

nference's salary ranges from $18,935 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter in India at the low-end to $286,425 for a Data Science Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of nference. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $22.3K

Backend Software Engineer

Biomedical Engineer
$121K
Chief of Staff
$60.7K
Data Science Manager
$286K
Data Scientist
$50.5K
Human Resources
$110K
Recruiter
$18.9K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at nference is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $286,425. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at nference is $60,714.

