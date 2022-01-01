← Company Directory
HBC Digital
Work Here? Claim Your Company

HBC Digital Salaries

HBC Digital's salary ranges from $3,838 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources in India at the low-end to $236,175 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of HBC Digital. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $66.3K
Data Analyst
$51.9K
Human Resources
$3.8K
Product Designer
$68.7K
Product Manager
$236K
Software Engineering Manager
$104K
Solution Architect
$147K
UX Researcher
$43.5K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at HBC Digital is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $236,175. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at HBC Digital is $67,533.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for HBC Digital

Related Companies

  • Bass Pro Shops
  • Michaels Stores
  • RaceTrac
  • BIGGBY COFFEE
  • AJIO
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources