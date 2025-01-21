All Software Engineer Salaries
Software Engineer compensation in Canada at HBC Digital totals CA$95.4K per year for IC2. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$93.4K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for HBC Digital's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
IC1
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
IC2
CA$95.4K
CA$95.4K
CA$0
CA$0
IC3
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
IC4
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
