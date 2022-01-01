Company Directory
EverQuote
EverQuote Salaries

EverQuote's salary ranges from $58,705 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $348,250 for a Product Designer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of EverQuote. Last updated: 10/19/2025

Data Scientist
Median $119K
Product Manager
Median $210K
Software Engineer
Median $132K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Business Analyst
$132K
Data Analyst
$95.5K
Human Resources
$129K
People Operations
$79K
Product Designer
$348K
Product Design Manager
$251K
Recruiter
$161K
Sales
$58.7K
Software Engineering Manager
$256K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at EverQuote is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $348,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at EverQuote is $132,168.

Other Resources