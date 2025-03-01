← Company Directory
EverQuote
EverQuote Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in United States package at EverQuote totals $119K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for EverQuote's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025

Median Package
EverQuote
Senior Analyst
Mechanicsburg, PA
Total per year
$119K
Level
L2
Base
$108K
Stock (/yr)
$11K
Bonus
$0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
2 Years
What are the career levels at EverQuote?

$160K

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at EverQuote in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $260,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at EverQuote for the Data Scientist role in United States is $117,500.

