Everbridge
Everbridge Salaries

Everbridge's salary ranges from $47,760 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $350,000 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Everbridge. Last updated: 7/16/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L1 $90.3K
L2 $135K
L3 $139K
L4 $172K
L5 $166K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $350K
Customer Success
$90.5K
Information Technologist (IT)
$74.6K
Marketing
$176K
Product Designer
$121K
Product Manager
$108K
Sales
$47.8K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Everbridge, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Everbridge is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $350,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Everbridge is $127,959.

