Software Engineer compensation in United States at Everbridge ranges from $90.3K per year for L1 to $166K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $150K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Everbridge's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$90.3K
$87.7K
$0
$2.7K
L2
$135K
$122K
$10K
$3.3K
L3
$139K
$126K
$9.5K
$3.1K
L4
$172K
$153K
$8.7K
$9.6K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Everbridge, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
