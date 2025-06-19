← Company Directory
Ethos Life
Ethos Life Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in India package at Ethos Life totals ₹4.19M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Ethos Life's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/19/2025

Median Package
company icon
Ethos Life
Software Engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per year
₹4.19M
Level
L4
Base
₹3.63M
Stock (/yr)
₹567K
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
2 Years
What are the career levels at Ethos Life?

₹13.76M

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Option

At Ethos Life, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Option

At Ethos Life, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Ethos Life in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹11,477,757. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ethos Life for the Software Engineer role in India is ₹4,149,310.

Other Resources