The Voleon Group
The Voleon Group Salaries

The Voleon Group's salary ranges from $129,394 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $833,000 for a Data Science Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of The Voleon Group. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $310K
Business Analyst
$306K
Data Science Manager
$833K
Data Scientist
$129K
Recruiter
$164K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at The Voleon Group is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $833,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at The Voleon Group is $306,000.

Other Resources