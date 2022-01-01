← Company Directory
RMS
RMS Salaries

RMS's salary ranges from $60,300 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $295,800 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of RMS. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $160K
Information Technologist (IT)
$60.3K
Product Manager
$149K
Software Engineering Manager
$296K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at RMS is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $295,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at RMS is $154,480.

Other Resources