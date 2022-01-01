← Company Directory
Coda
Coda Salaries

Coda's salary ranges from $132,192 in total compensation per year for a Solution Architect at the low-end to $492,450 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Coda. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $230K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
$492K
Solution Architect
$132K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Coda, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

The highest paying role reported at Coda is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $492,450. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Coda is $230,000.

