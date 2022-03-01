Company Directory
Ethos Life
Ethos Life Salaries

Ethos Life's salary ranges from $72,027 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager in India at the low-end to $231,100 for a Data Science Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Ethos Life. Last updated: 7/13/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $175K
Data Science Manager
$231K
Data Scientist
Median $210K
Legal
$152K
Marketing
$146K
Product Manager
$72K
Recruiter
$196K
Software Engineering Manager
$217K
Technical Program Manager
$183K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Option

At Ethos Life, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Option

At Ethos Life, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Ethos Life is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $231,100. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ethos Life is $182,910.

