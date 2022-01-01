← Company Directory
Eightfold
Eightfold Salaries

Eightfold's salary ranges from $46,351 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $521,380 for a Human Resources in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Eightfold. Last updated: 5/22/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Software Engineer $46.4K
Senior Software Engineer $61K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $51.1K
Human Resources
$521K
Product Designer
$173K
Project Manager
$204K
Recruiter
$169K
Sales
$119K
Sales Engineer
$173K
Software Engineering Manager
$390K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Eightfold, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Eightfold is Human Resources at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $521,380. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Eightfold is $170,800.

Other Resources