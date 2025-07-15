Company Directory
EPAM Systems
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Technical Writer

  • All Technical Writer Salaries

EPAM Systems Technical Writer Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for EPAM Systems's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/15/2025

Average Total Compensation

UAH 3.86M - UAH 4.48M
Ukraine
Common Range
Possible Range
UAH 3.4MUAH 3.86MUAH 4.48MUAH 4.94M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 1 more Technical Writer submission at EPAM Systems to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

UAH 6.73M

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve UAH 1.26M+ (sometimes UAH 12.62M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At EPAM Systems, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Technical Writer offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Technical Writer at EPAM Systems in Ukraine sits at a yearly total compensation of UAH 4,935,438. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at EPAM Systems for the Technical Writer role in Ukraine is UAH 3,400,890.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for EPAM Systems

Related Companies

  • Diebold Nixdorf
  • ThoughtWorks
  • Leidos
  • Unisys
  • Alight Solutions
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources