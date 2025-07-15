Product Manager compensation in United States at EPAM Systems ranges from $141K per year for B1 to $162K per year for B4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $190K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for EPAM Systems's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/15/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
B1
$141K
$133K
$1.4K
$6.3K
B2
$170K
$150K
$8.3K
$11.7K
B3
$186K
$160K
$8.3K
$18.1K
B4
$162K
$145K
$0
$16.9K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At EPAM Systems, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)