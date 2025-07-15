Business Analyst compensation in Poland at EPAM Systems ranges from PLN 135K per year for L2 to PLN 183K per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in Poland package totals PLN 141K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for EPAM Systems's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/15/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
L2
PLN 135K
PLN 134K
PLN 0
PLN 1.3K
L3
PLN 183K
PLN 183K
PLN 0
PLN 609.5
L4
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At EPAM Systems, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)