EPAM Systems Accountant Salaries

The average Accountant total compensation in United States at EPAM Systems ranges from $85K to $116K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for EPAM Systems's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/15/2025

Average Total Compensation

$91K - $110K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$85K$91K$110K$116K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At EPAM Systems, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)



Included Titles

Technical Accountant

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Accountant at EPAM Systems in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $116,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at EPAM Systems for the Accountant role in United States is $85,000.

