ENGIE Impact Salaries

ENGIE Impact's salary ranges from $29,502 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter in Kenya at the low-end to $249,900 for a Data Scientist in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ENGIE Impact. Last updated: 6/6/2025

$160K

Data Scientist
$250K
Legal
$143K
Management Consultant
$163K

What's your salary progression?

Just accepted an offer in my 5th year of working as a SWE and was taking a look at my salary progression over the years. Was curious on what y'all's salary growth has looked like over the course of your career!

New Grad Offer @ Defense Contractor: ~$75k TC

1 YOE Job hopped to mid-sized tech company: ~$100k

~3 YOE Job hopped to FAANG: ~$189k TC

5 YOE (new offer)...

Product Designer
$146K
Product Manager
$160K
Program Manager
$127K
Recruiter
$29.5K
Software Engineer
$54.7K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at ENGIE Impact is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $249,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ENGIE Impact is $144,159.

