ENGIE Impact
  • Salaries
  • Recruiter

  • All Recruiter Salaries

ENGIE Impact Recruiter Salaries

The average Recruiter total compensation in Kenya at ENGIE Impact ranges from KES 3.16M to KES 4.42M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ENGIE Impact's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

KES 3.43M - KES 4.15M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
KES 3.16MKES 3.43MKES 4.15MKES 4.42M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at ENGIE Impact?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Recruiter at ENGIE Impact in Kenya sits at a yearly total compensation of KES 4,419,416. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ENGIE Impact for the Recruiter role in Kenya is KES 3,162,168.

Other Resources