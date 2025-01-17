Software Engineer compensation in United States at eBay ranges from $138K per year for SE 1 to $421K per year for Principal MTS. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $239K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for eBay's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
SE 1
$138K
$114K
$11.1K
$12.5K
SE 2
$164K
$135K
$17.3K
$12.4K
SE 3
$217K
$168K
$34.4K
$14.6K
MTS 1
$263K
$192K
$55.5K
$15.3K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At eBay, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
