← Company Directory
Chewy
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Chewy Salaries

Chewy's salary ranges from $60,944 in total compensation per year for a Marketing Operations at the low-end to $514,954 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Chewy. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Software Engineer 1 $132K
Software Engineer 2 $186K
Software Engineer 3 $240K
Staff Software Engineer $356K

Machine Learning Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Intelligence Engineer

Data Scientist
Data Scientist 1 $101K
Data Scientist 2 $172K
Data Scientist 3 $226K
Product Manager
Senior Product Manager $227K
Associate Director Product Management $286K
Software Engineering Manager
Software Development Manager $214K
Director $515K
Business Analyst
Median $132K
Project Manager
Median $202K
Product Designer
Median $202K

UX Designer

Program Manager
Median $200K
Financial Analyst
Median $143K
Marketing
Median $235K
Technical Program Manager
Median $259K
Business Operations Manager
Median $128K
Recruiter
Median $172K
Business Development
$487K
Data Analyst
$261K
Human Resources
$239K
Information Technologist (IT)
$443K
Marketing Operations
$60.9K
Product Design Manager
$201K
Sales
$181K
Solution Architect
$251K

Data Architect

Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Chewy, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (12.50% semi-annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (12.50% semi-annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (12.50% semi-annually)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Chewy is Software Engineering Manager at the Director level with a yearly total compensation of $514,954. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Chewy is $208,126.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Chewy

Related Companies

  • eBay
  • Etsy
  • Grubhub
  • Poshmark
  • Tesla
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources